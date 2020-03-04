Wedlake Bell

Countdown to GDPR: Less than 100 days to go
Countdown to GDPR: Less than 100 days to go

Wealth and investment managers are still grappling with the fallout from the implementation of MiFID II at the start of the year, with some areas continuing to be worked through and debated, but the deadline day for another hefty piece of regulation is...

Is it the right time for a fiduciary duty?
Is it the right time for a fiduciary duty?

Too much emphasis is being placed on how we can continue to sell financial products to Europe once we leave the EU, rather than the more important question of whether the products promoted are any good.