Hargreaves Lansdown wounded by Woodford in latest Which? platform rating survey

Fallen to joint sixth place

clock 01 June 2020 •
Hargreaves Lansdown to scrap Wealth 50 List - reports

16 months after its launch

clock 04 May 2020 •
HL outlines Wealth 50 overhaul after Woodford saga

Adds ex-Schroders John Troiano to board

clock 31 January 2020 •
Peter Hargreaves hits out at HL and Woodford

Woodford holding issues trading update

clock 23 September 2019 •
Khalaf to depart from Hargreaves Lansdown after 18 years

To pursue other opportunities

clock 15 August 2019 •
Update: Hargreaves Lansdown CEO refuses bonus

Until Woodford suspension ends

clock 18 June 2019 •
Fresh blow to Woodford as Hargreaves Lansdown drops Income Focus fund

Had 8.23% weighting

clock 14 June 2019 •
Terry Smith in row with HL over exclusion from Wealth 50 - report

Accusing HL of only caring about own profits

clock 09 January 2019 •
Hargreaves Lansdown launches Wealth 50

Concentrated list of funds

clock 09 January 2019 •
Which funds didn't make HL's new Wealth 50?

Replaces Wealth 150

clock 09 January 2019 •
