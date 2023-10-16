Waystone

Slightly more clarity for Woodford investors

Investment

Four year anniversary of the collapse

clock 16 October 2023 • 3 min read
Waystone poaches from Citi for global CEO role

People moves

Sanjiv Sawhney joins

clock 13 September 2023 • 2 min read
ETFs set to make up 24% of market AUM by 2027

ETFs

Up from 17% today

clock 27 April 2023 • 2 min read
Sale of Link Fund Solutions to comprise majority of Woodford redress

Companies

Completion targeted for October 2023

clock 20 April 2023 • 3 min read
Link Fund Solutions sale in doubt after Waystone Group senior management exit

Companies

‘No certainty’ about deal's future

clock 30 March 2023 • 2 min read
