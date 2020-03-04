Way Group
Ex-Aegon director appointed head of £5.6bn fund hosting business
Former Aegon director Charles Garthwaite has been appointed chief executive of fund hosting company Fund Partners.
WAY Group acquires IFDS' £3.7bn ACD business
WAY Group has acquired International Financial Data Services (IFDS)' ACD business in a deal which has made it the second largest player in the space.
WAY Group poised to acquire IFDS' £3.7bn ACD book
WAY Group is set to acquire International Financial Data Services (IFDS)'s ACD business in a deal which will substantially enhance its presence in this area of the marketplace.
The Big Question: What are your top investment calls for China?
We ask fund managers for their top stocks or sector picks for 2012.
Hambro: Gold should be trading above $2,500
BlackRock's Evy Hambro, manager of the £2.8bn Gold & General fund, said gold should be trading about 30% above its current record high, taking inflation into account.