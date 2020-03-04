wage inflation
UK inflation hits 2.1% but monetary policy remains slave to Brexit
Inflation above 2% for first this this year
Premier's Hudson: Labour market tightness is starting to bite
Companies with low-skilled labour force could struggle
BoE faces further pressure to hike rates after ONS error
ONS corrected labour cost figures
SocGen's Edwards: We are now just one recession away from Japanese-style outright deflation
Inevitable recession will wreak 'havoc'
Identifying equity winners and losers will become more 'nuanced'
Politics at the fore
What will be President Obama's economic legacy?
Farewell speech today
Sterling jumps as UK wages grow at fastest rate since 2007
Sterling jumped 0.6% against the US dollar this morning, on the news wages in the UK grew at their fastest rate since 2001 in the three months to the end of April.
IMF warns Fed to postpone rate hike until 2016
The International Monetary Fund has urged policymakers in the US to delay hiking interest rates or face a further bout of "financial instability".
Why this global opps manager thinks US banks merit a closer look
Banks merit closer look
Liontrust's Bailey adds trio of stocks for new Macro theme
Stephen Bailey, co-manager of the £584m Liontrust Macro Equity Income fund, explains why he and Jan Luthman have turned positive on the UK consumer.
Wages to beat inflation for first time in eight years - E&Y
Wages are set to rise above inflation this year for the first time since 2007, according to economists at Ernst & Young.
UK unemployment rate holds steady as wage growth accelerates
UK unemployment fell by 63,000 to 1.96 million in the three months to October, while wage growth picked up, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
Three charts reveal why Woodford is cautious on rate rises
Talk about an impending interest rate hike is building in the UK, despite recent mixed messages from Bank of England Governor Mark Carney. However, one of the UK's leading investors, Neil Woodford, is not expecting an imminent rise, and these three charts...
Fidelity's Wells: UK could be first developed nation to hike rates
The UK could be the first developed country to raise interest rates, with a hike coming as soon as next year, according to Fidelity fixed income head Andrew Wells.