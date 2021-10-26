Victoria Barber

TIME Investments names Victoria Barber as head of strategic partnerships

People moves

TIME Investments names Victoria Barber as head of strategic partnerships

Joins from LGT Vestra

clock 26 October 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Fool me twice: The lessons we are yet to learn in the 100 years since Weimar hyperinflation

22 October 2021 • 3 min read
02

Autumn Budget 2021: Chancellor to cut business rates by £7bn

27 October 2021 • 1 min read
03

State Street disavows claims of asset management sale - reports

22 October 2021 • 1 min read
04

Apollo hires head of ESG credit from Goldman Sachs

26 October 2021 • 1 min read
05

Autumn Budget 2021: Faster growth gives Sunak £30bn to invest in public spending - reports

27 October 2021 • 3 min read
Trustpilot

 