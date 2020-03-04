VAT
Platforms could face £10m bill from tax changes branded as 'horrible as FATCA'
Platforms could be hit with a £10m bill in order to make sure they comply with new EU tax rules, the Tax Incentivised Savings Association (Tisa) has warned.
Gosling's Grouse: Great Expectations
GOSLING'S GROUSE
Reforms threaten Mexico's investment prospects
LATIN AMERICA
DFMs dodge VAT bullet on transaction fees
Her Majesty's Revenue & Customs (HMRC) has upheld the VAT exemption on discretionary fund manager transaction fees.
Fund groups eye 0% share classes as alternative to 'super clean'
Some of the UK's largest fund houses are considering launching retail share classes with a 0% AMC rather than provide platforms with ‘super clean' alternatives.
Gosling's Grouse: An orphan-age?
GOSLING'S GROUSE
Ten tax predictions ahead of the Autumn Statement
AUTUMN STATEMENT
Stocks slide ahead of Eurogroup meeting on Greece
European stocks slumped in afternoon trading ahead of a meeting of eurozone finance ministers to agree on the next tranche of aid for Greece.
HMRC to publish guidance on VAT payment for DFMs
HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) is to publish further guidance on whether discretionary fund managers should be eligible for VAT payments.
IMA fee shake-up pressures groups facing 'death by a thousand cuts'
The IMA is to begin charging non-members to list funds in its sectors in a move that could see some groups removing vehicles from the listings altogether.
Roseman on currencies: Whither the pound?
CURRENCIES
Gosling's Grouse: Demon barber of no 11
GOSLING'S GROUSE
The Big Question: What are your top investment calls for China?
We ask fund managers for their top stocks or sector picks for 2012.
Inflation edges higher but strategists hold out for 2012 fall and more QE
Strategists have predicted inflation will fall back to target in the New Year when the VAT rise is stripped out of figures, freeing the Bank of England to pump in more money to stimulate the economy.
Woodford and Mott reap rewards of defensive stance
Income sector heavyweights return to form after paying the price for anti-cyclical stance.
Managers snub Sainsbury's for Tesco, despite weak numbers
Investors stick with Tesco as numbers released last week show top supermarkets are feeling the burn from difficult market conditions.
Rock: Rate hike before Q4 would be ultimate policy error
An imminent interest rate hike would be the ultimate policy error by the Monetary Policy Committee, which should not raise rates before Q4 if inflation is still high, says Caspar Rock at Architas.
Inflation is so taxing
GOSLING'S GROUSE
VAT's the ticket
GOSLING'S GROUSE
VAT rate rises from 17.5% to 20%
The top rate of VAT has risen from 17.5% to 20% as the government looks to boost tax revenues to cut the UK's debt levels.
'Strangely bullish' Slater focuses on niche growth UK companies
There are still opportunities in the UK market despite a low level of economic growth, according to Slater Investments' CIO Mark Slater.