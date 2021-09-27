Varesko

Pacific AM hires senior analyst from JPM to work with Dani Saurymper on new fund

People moves

Pacific AM hires senior analyst from JPM to work with Dani Saurymper on new fund

Julia Varesko joins longevity and social change equity team

clock 27 September 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

UK's first green gilt smashes records with £90bn of demand

21 September 2021 • 1 min read
02

Oaktree acquires Sanlam Wealth UK in £140m deal

20 September 2021 • 2 min read
03

Industry Voice: Technology - how it connects, protects and digitally empowers people

22 September 2021 • 1 min read
04

Covid crisis bruises Vietnamese trusts despite strong fundamentals

20 September 2021 • 4 min read
05

CFA UK announces new climate and investing certificate

20 September 2021 • 1 min read
Trustpilot

 