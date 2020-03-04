US government bonds
Charteris CIO: Bond investors are ill-prepared
Outlook for fixed income investors is grim
Investment Conundrums: Morningstar's Kemp - You have to be thinking about a wider range of scenarios than at other points in the cycle
Dan Kemp, chief investment officer, EMEA at Morningstar Investment Management Europe, said concerns about unattractive valuations across global asset classes and a wide range of possible return outcomes are key drivers shaping the team's current investment...