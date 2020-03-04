US Election 2012
Is there sufficient appetite for a re-rating of US equities in 2016?
Americans are an optimistic bunch by nature. However, talk of secular stagnation, declining opportunities and faltering growth have become the topics de jour.
The challenges facing victorious Obama
Why US needs political compromise
Eurozone fears add to post-election anxiety on Wall Street
US stock markets saw a third consecutive day of losses following Barack Obama's victory in the presidential election this week.
Global stocks sink as investors fret over Obama win
The Dow shed more than 300 points in yesterday's session as investors questioned re-elected President Barack Obama's commitment to dealing with the US fiscal cliff.
Dow slumps 200pts as fiscal cliff fears take hold
The S&P 500 has opened down 1.4% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has shed 200 points in the first trading session after President Obama's election victory.
Thinktank: Romney victory could give Dow 500 point boost
US stock markets could spike if Mitt Romney secures a surprise victory tomorrow in the US Presidential election, leading thinktank the Centre for Economic Business Research (CEBR) has forecast.
Gross: Why US election will not boost growth
The manager of the world's largest bond fund has said a Red or Blue victory will not make any difference to the US economy as the effects of monetary policy have already reached their limits.