'Physical retail is not dead': The stores emerging from the High Street 'bloodbath'

2017 was another bloodbath for the high street. In the UK alone, more than 8,000 stores closed and a handful of household names, such as Toys R Us, filed for bankruptcy.

clock 21 February 2018 •
