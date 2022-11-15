UN General Assembly

The sustainable investment opportunity in emerging markets

Emerging markets

The sustainable investment opportunity in emerging markets

80% of GDP generated in cities

clock 15 November 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Partner Insight: The compelling opportunities created by the Inflation Reduction Act

10 November 2022 • 6 min read
02

Industry Voice: Five questions answered on… Asian equities

10 November 2022 • 5 min read
03

Hunt moves to U-turn Truss investment zones - reports

09 November 2022 • 1 min read
04

abrdn sales veteran Stuart McGlynn departs after 24 years

08 November 2022 • 1 min read
05

Majedie Investment trust appoints new manager

10 November 2022 • 2 min read
Trustpilot