Ultra Electronics

Fidelity's Wright: The UK's most shorted stocks - and why I own two of them

Markets

Fidelity's Wright: The UK's most shorted stocks - and why I own two of them

Which companies are on the list?

clock 30 May 2019 •
Fidelity's Wright looks to performance turnaround on Special Values trust

Investment Trusts

Fidelity's Wright looks to performance turnaround on Special Values trust

Hopeful of revival amid geopolitical risks

clock 20 May 2019 •
Fidelity's Wright ups position in 'hidden defensives' in Special Situations fund

UK

Fidelity's Wright ups position in 'hidden defensives' in Special Situations fund

Rise in value prompted move

clock 01 May 2018 •
Trustpilot