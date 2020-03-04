UK Election 2015
Could a new government set its sights on asset allocation?
How would a 'localised' UK impact fund managers?
The stocks to avoid as different election scenarios play out
Greenwood: The under-the-radar UK portfolio that could prosper this year
Nick Greenwood, manager of the Miton Worldwide Growth investment trust, discusses a little-heralded UK equity fund that could prosper this year.
The big headwinds and tailwinds for global markets
Geopolitics is likely to play a big part in the direction of markets and investors must play close attention to events in Russia and the Middle East, according to Smith & Williamson's James Burns.
Parmenion ups exposure to Europe and EMs but cuts UK
Monetary policy changes have prompted Parmenion to adjust the European and UK equity weightings in its tactical portfolios.
Economists' consensus: No rate rise until November
The government will fail to deliver planned spending cuts within the next Parliament and interest rate rises are off the table until summer at least, according to a survey of economists.