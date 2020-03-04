UCITS III SICAV
Ashburton adds sterling share classes to four UCITS funds
Response to demand
EDRAM unveils UK Synergy fund; registers trio of funds for UK
Launched 16 funds to UK earlier this year
Polar Capital plans global convertibles fund launch
Polar Capital is planning to launch a UCITS global convertibles fund with a long bias run by its experienced global convertibles team.
SLI unveils 'best ideas' GEM fund
Standard life Investments has expanded its GEM range with the launch of an offshore Global Emerging Markets Unconstrained fund for Ross Teverson.
One To Watch: Franklin Templeton US Opps
Despite its roots across the Atlantic, Franklin Templeton is best known in the UK as an emerging markets specialist and, since its acquisition of Rensburg, for its UK equity capabilities.
Ex-Martin Currie fund manager Woehrling unveils equity boutique
Former Martin Currie European manager Eric Woehrling is preparing to set up an Edinburgh-based equity boutique, with a European long/short fund as its first offering.