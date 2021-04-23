UBS Asset Management
Fund managers with $9trn in assets make net zero carbon pledge
Initiative seeks to hit target-based net zero goal by 2050
Sustainable and ESG Investment Awards finalist interview: UBS Asset Management
Catching up with this year's finalists
UBS AM launches four defensive equity ETFs tracking option-selling indices
Put write and covered call strategies
UBS AM launches onshore China bond ETF
0.33% total expense ratio
UBS AM introduces China A-shares ETF
Listed on Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges
Revealed: Winners of the Women in Investment Awards 2019
Celebrating the achievements of women in in the industry
Global asset managers 'misaligned' with climate change goals
New report reveals leaders and laggards
Deutsche Bank Wealth Management hires global head of wealth
Gregor Hirt was previously at Vontobel
Revealed: US asset management giants lead pro-climate proxy voting worst performers
Capital Group, T. Rowe Price and BlackRock register worst records
UBS AM launches Global Diversified Income fund
Fund will employ income smoothing mechanism
UBS's Magill: UK cyclicals to outperform
Equities saw a relatively indiscriminate sell-off in Q4 of 2018, with increased volatility and widening valuation spreads.
ESG managers flock back to banking sector following financial crisis fallout
Interest in EU and UK banks
Ex-UBS wholesale chief Hutton joins True Potential
Hired as head of strategic acquisitions
UBS cuts over 100 asset management jobs - reports
Focus on Asia and passives
UBS AM launches currency-hedged ESG ETFs
TER of 0.48%
UBS AM launches short-duration EMD ETF
TER of 0.42%
UBS AM launches Global Impact Equity fund
Managed by Bruno Bertocci
Going sustainable: Six SRI ETFs to consider
UBS and iShares provide extensive ranges
Investors exit EM funds amid US-North Korea tensions
EM equity funds see redemptions of $1.6bn
Ex-Schroders Custard joins Newton IM as CIO amid management reshuffle
Lyne promoted to chief commercial officer