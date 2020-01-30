Twitter Poll

IW Poll Results: Readers reveal Woodford letter not yet arrived

Funds

IW Poll Results: Readers reveal Woodford letter not yet arrived

Two-thirds have not heard how much they will receive

clock 30 January 2020 •
Poll results: IW readers undecided on BoE rate hike despite market pricing in 91% certainty

Economics

Poll results: IW readers undecided on BoE rate hike despite market pricing in 91% certainty

Meeting later today

clock 01 August 2018 •
IW Poll: Will the Bank of England hike rates in August?

Economics

IW Poll: Will the Bank of England hike rates in August?

2 August meeting

clock 24 July 2018 •
IW Poll Results: Readers' verdict on when FTSE 100 will hit 8,000 points

UK

IW Poll Results: Readers' verdict on when FTSE 100 will hit 8,000 points

Investment Week's Twitter poll

clock 30 May 2018 •
Trustpilot