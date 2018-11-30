Markets have been far more volatile this year than last, taking fright at trade wars, the Italian budget, and the rout of the Turkish lira, for example. Yet most of the volatility has been in equity markets, while corporate bonds have provided a relatively...
Emerging markets (EM) have endured a tricky spell this year as the impact of US trade policy changes and slightly weaker earnings than expected rocked the sector.
Managers warn of consequences from fall in lira
Would cause damage to other emerging markets
Reluctant to control interest rates