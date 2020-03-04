Travis Perkins
Ardevora's Lang turns over 20% of his UK Income fund after 'frustrating' 2018
Fund lost 10.57% last year
FTSE drops as Travis Perkins warns on 'considerable uncertainty'
Brexit impact yet to feed through
Many happy returns? The best and worst stocks of 2013
A mixed year for equity markets nonetheless ended on a high, with the FTSE 100 up over 12% year to date and the FTSE All Share 15% ahead, but which stocks thrived and which dived in 2013?
Spencer: Most mid caps now look fully valued
Paul Spencer passed his five-year anniversary on the Rensburg UK Mid Cap Growth fund earlier this year after rejoining the group in 2006 boasting top-decile returns over all time periods.