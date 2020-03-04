Tobacco Stocks
Stephen Snowden: Starting afresh at Artemis
New year, new start for former Kames Capital manager
Allianz GI's Gergel takes profits from large caps to boost mid-cap exposure
Reintroduced British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands to portfolios
Mark Barnett: Four key themes for UK equities (beyond Brexit)
Opportunities in domestically oriented stocks
UK company revenues hit record highs but margins feel pressure amid slowing growth
Latest update by Profit Watch UK
Royal Wedding Gallery: The biggest UK/US tie-ups before Harry and Meghan get hitched
Most famous Transatlantic unions
Geffen: Worst-hit income funds in Q1 sell-off took highest dividend risk
IA UK Equity Income sector average down 3.9%
There are reasons to fear a 'challenging' future for tobacco industry
Declining smoking statistics
Terry Smith: Why tobacco is one of my favourite ever sectors
Benefiting from government opposition and intervention
Woodford IM's Lamacraft: The 'enviable dependability' of tobacco stocks
Sector enjoyed long-term outperformance
Schroder income duo back embattled UK supermarkets despite dividend cuts
Nick Kirrage has begun adding supermarkets to the £1.5bn Schroder Income fund he co-manages with Kevin Murphy, expecting a significant boost to dividends in the long term.