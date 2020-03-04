Tisa

TISA to hammer out clear MiFID II guidelines
TISA to hammer out clear MiFID II guidelines

Financial services lobby group TISA has pledged to bring greater clarity to the discussion on what the incoming European Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II) will mean for advisers and providers.

TISA welcomes Treasury ISA top-up plans
TISA welcomes Treasury ISA top-up plans

The Tax Incentivised Savings Association (TISA) has welcomed Treasury proposals whih will give investors affected by the failure of financial firms the opportunity to use compensation payouts to top up their ISAs beyond the current subscription limits....