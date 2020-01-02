The Top Down

Green

Tackling looming climate change threat

The Top Down: Gresham's Wotton on 'potential banana skins' for UK firms

Equities

In this edition of the Top Down, Investment Week speaks to managing director of public equities at Gresham House Ken Wotton about the sectors best set to benefit from a so-called 'Brexit bounce’.

The Top Down: Invesco's Taylor on why bond markets are in a 'precarious position'

Multi-asset

The Top Down: AHFM CIO Tom May on structured products post-Crisis

Funds

The Top Down: Square Mile's Kenny on 'embracing change' on incoming value for money rules

Funds

Funds

The Top Down: End of summer bonus edition

Featuring Pantheon's Andrew Lebus and London & Capital's Roger Jones

The Top Down: Brooks Macdonald's Park on this summer's fund 'liquidity saga'

Funds

The Top Down: AllianzGI's Dwane on the upcoming '25 years of anti-globalisation'

Emerging markets

This Month: Allianz Global Investors portfolio manager and global strategist Neil Dwane

The Top Down: SJP's Ralph on 'the defining theme of the next five years'

Industry

This month: St James Place CIO Chris Ralph

The Top Down: Neptune's James Dowey on the 'one issue more important than Brexit' for asset managers

Industry

In this month's edition of The Top Down, Jayna Rana and Mike Sheen talk to James Dowey, CIO and chief economist at Neptune Investment Management.

