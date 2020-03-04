The Swiss National Bank
The world in 2020: Ten global market predictions
Return of big banks and the end of austerity?
Taper tantrum, Swiss franc peg, negative rates: Ten historic central bank moves
Which decisions rocked investors?
RWC to launch first EM retail fund for former Everest Capital team
Portfolio will replicate $1.3bn institutional strategy
Newton's Clay: We may see more QE from the Fed
Nick Clay, alternate manager on the Newton Global Higher Income fund, has said the Federal Reserve may yet take further monetary easing measures instead of the expected tightening.
Switzerland at greater risk of recession than Greece - economists
There is more chance of a recession in Switzerland than there is in Greece following the Swiss National Bank's decision to scrap its cap on the franc, according to economists.
Odey: Equity markets will be 'devastated' as global economy slumps
Hedge fund manager Crispin Odey has warned major economies are entering a recession that will be "remembered in a hundred years".
The Investment Week Podcast: Episode 1
Tesco, the oil price, and the 'Draghi put'
Currencies shoots up equity investors' agenda as central bank policies diverge
A week of dramatic FX moves has highlighted the importance of currency positioning for global equity fund managers and fund buyers, as they try to cushion portfolios against the impact of multi-speed central bank policies.
Update: Hedge fund collapses following Swiss franc losses
Hedge fund Everest Capital has closed its largest fund after sustaining heavy losses on the Swiss franc's dramatic move last week.
Investors flock to safe havens after shock SNB move
Asian equities sold off overnight and investors rushed for safe havens as markets continued to react to a shock move by the Swiss National Bank (SNB) yesterday to remove the Swiss franc's peg to the euro.
Update: Euro tumbles 25% against Swiss franc after shock SNB move
The euro tumbled more than 25% against the Swiss franc on Thursday, triggering volatility in stocks, bonds and other currencies, after the Swiss central bank abandoned the currency "ceiling" introduced in 2011.
Why an end to Switzerland's gilt trip could hurt sterling
The Swiss central bank "aggressively diversified" into UK gilts in the third quarter, providing a boost to sterling, but the end of this process could be damaging to the currency, according to analysts at Nomura.
Shamed Swiss central bank chief to join BlackRock
Swiss central bank chairman Philipp Hildebrand, who quit over a currency trading scandal, is to join BlackRock as vice chairman in October.
Swiss bank chief's wife apologises for currency trade
Kashya Hildebrand - the wife of Switzerland's former central bank chief - has made a TV apology to the Swiss people and her husband for the $504,000 (£324,067) currency transaction that led to his resignation.
Swiss bank chief in line for £600,000 payoff
Swiss National Bank chairman Philipp Hildebrand will receive a CHF900,000 (£615,000) payoff as he leaves the central bank following a scandal over his wife's currency trades.
Swiss central bank bemoans exit of 'outstanding' chief
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) said last night it had lost an "outstanding" central banker after Philipp Hildebrand resigned over the scandal surrounding his wife's currency dealings.
Swiss bank chief faces grilling from MPs over currency trade
Swiss National Bank chief Philipp Hildebrand will be grilled today by MPs over a currency trade his wife made just three weeks before the bank capped the value of the Swiss franc.
Swiss bank chief rejects calls to stand down
The Swiss banking chief caught up in a political storm over allegations his wife shorted the Swiss franc just days before intervention from the central bank, has given a statement defending the transacations.
Swiss National Bank publishes code of ethics to defuse scandal
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has been forced to publish its central bankers' code of ethics after the governor's wife became embroiled in a franc swap scandal.
Swiss central bank chief's wife hit by franc swap scandal
Switzerland's central bank is embroiled in a political storm after it was revealed the wife of the governor sold 500,000 Swiss francs shortly before the authorities intervened to cap the value of the currency.
Swiss bond yields turn negative on market panic
Swiss bonds were returning a negative yield during trading today as the country's government sold 6 month paper at -0.148%.
Swiss franc cap is huge mistake - Rogers
Veteran investor Jim Rogers has criticised the Swiss central bank's move to cap the franc and suggested the Chinese renminbi could be the next safe haven currency.
Soaring franc puts Swiss companies under pressure
Major companies favoured by leading European fund managers are facing severe price pressures as the global flight to safety propelled the Swiss franc to new heights today.