The Fifth Horseman
Spain - DNA of a financial crisis
Back in July 2000 following the Asian crises, the IMF produced a report entitled "Currency and Banking Crises: The Early Warnings of Distress". The study looked at 102 financial episodes in 20 countries.
Defining Moments
Back in 1994, amidst an ongoing fiscal crisis in Sweden and a ferocious bear market in government bonds, Christer Käck, at Skandia, was the biggest bond player in domestic Swedish bonds.
Is a recession a good thing?
The Sunday Times recently carried an article about the risk of recession in Spain should the ECB raise rates. According to the quoted economist, a rate rise would be a policy mistake that could push Spain back into recession.
Frowns to the left of him, chokers to the right, Mervyn's stuck in the middle again
Inflation targeting is failing the UK economy. It is time for the coalition government to reassess it.
The end of days for inflation targeting
UK inflation is high and rising. Unemployment is high and rising. That isn't supposed to happen, is it?