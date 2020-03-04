The Fifth Horseman

Spain - DNA of a financial crisis
Back in July 2000 following the Asian crises, the IMF produced a report entitled "Currency and Banking Crises: The Early Warnings of Distress". The study looked at 102 financial episodes in 20 countries.

Defining Moments
Back in 1994, amidst an ongoing fiscal crisis in Sweden and a ferocious bear market in government bonds, Christer Käck, at Skandia, was the biggest bond player in domestic Swedish bonds.

Is a recession a good thing?
The Sunday Times recently carried an article about the risk of recession in Spain should the ECB raise rates. According to the quoted economist, a rate rise would be a policy mistake that could push Spain back into recession.

