Gosling's Grouse: Where now for fund charge disclosure?
The IA has announced it is going to take a more pragmatic and consultative approach to the disclosure of fund costs by establishing an independent panel.
HSBC GAM cuts fees on six ETFs as price war continues
ETFs turn 25 years old: How much further can prices fall?
IA proposes 'meaningful' shake-up of fund fee disclosure
The Investment Association (IA) has proposed a new method of presenting portfolio turnover rates, and called for transaction fees to be separated from fixed costs, as part of a push for more comprehensive fund fee disclosure.
Gosling's Grouse: Pure and simple
The Contrarian Investor: When will trusts cut fees?
Skandia shows its hand in fund group negotiations
Skandia has negotiated an average deal of 40bps to 45bps for funds in its WealthSelect panel, Investment Week can reveal
Vanguard's Blake: Active is not out of the question in the UK
Contrarian: A swansong for asset managers?
Will Skandia's 60bps WealthSelect funds shake up the DFM market?
Skandia is poised to shake up the managed portfolio market with its suite of cut-price model funds, as the first look at WealthSelect reveals half the restricted range is priced at less than 60bps.
Gosling's Grouse: The cost of investing
The Europeans are coming: Push into UK funds market continues apace
New entrants to the UK asset management market face stiff competition from established providers, but with barriers to entry falling, more and more European firms are entering the fray.
How has clean pricing affected the equity vs bond fund price gap?
New data has shown equity funds have been impacted to a far greater extent than bond funds in terms of price following the move to unbundle product fees.
TERs of 240bps unsustainable - Schroders' Stoakley
Total expense ratios (TERs) of 240bps for a combination of adviser fees, discretionary management charges, platform costs and fund manager fees are 'unsustainable' and will likely be driven down, according to Schroders head of UK intermediary Robin Stoakley....
Vanguard cuts costs on emerging market and bond trackers
Vanguard has moved to reduce prices on its emerging market and global bond trackers as price competition in the passive space heats up.
City Financial targets multi-manager acquisitions
Boutique asset manager City Financial is targeting two multi-manager firms as it looks to expand its business through further acquisitions.
Liontrust: Our plans for Husselbee's multi-asset service
Liontrust AM's chief executive John Ions expects John Husselbee's Wealth Solutions service to become a significant part of the business over the next few years, following the takeover earlier this month.
Gosling's Grouse: Price versus value
Lawrence Gosling analyses the regulator's stance on price and value, and why the former should not outweigh the latter.
Buyers call for iShares to cut costs on UK ETFs
Fund buyers are calling on iShares to review the pricing of its range of UK exchange-traded funds (ETFs), especially the mainstream vehicles that are charging substantially more than their peers.
Low-cost active fund assets dwindle as investors lose interest
Low-cost active equity funds, launched to much fanfare two years ago, are failing to attract investor interest as they pass their second anniversaries.
Where now for fund pricing transparency after RDR?
As the world adjusts to the Retail Distribution Review (RDR) funds have been impacted alongside other products, but will prices rise (and become more complicated) as a result of the RDR, or will the regulator's goal to lower fund costs be achieved?