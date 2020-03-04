TER

TERs of 240bps unsustainable - Schroders' Stoakley
TERs of 240bps unsustainable - Schroders' Stoakley

Total expense ratios (TERs) of 240bps for a combination of adviser fees, discretionary management charges, platform costs and fund manager fees are 'unsustainable' and will likely be driven down, according to Schroders head of UK intermediary Robin Stoakley....

  • UK
Where now for fund pricing transparency after RDR?
Where now for fund pricing transparency after RDR?

As the world adjusts to the Retail Distribution Review (RDR) funds have been impacted alongside other products, but will prices rise (and become more complicated) as a result of the RDR, or will the regulator's goal to lower fund costs be achieved?