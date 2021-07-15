Tellsons

Tellsons Endeavour slashes bond exposure on poor value corporates

Multi-asset

Tellsons Endeavour slashes bond exposure on poor value corporates

Multi-asset fund looks to trim US financials

clock 15 July 2021 • 3 min read
Innovation failing to win over fund buyers in race to 'cut fees to the bone'

Funds

Innovation failing to win over fund buyers in race to 'cut fees to the bone'

Managers struggling to find solution to pressure on costs

clock 23 January 2019 •
Trustpilot