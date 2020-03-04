Ted Scott

F&C's Scott: Hang on to your gold
Gold will remain the best real asset play for investors if central banks continue to print money and risk debasing their currencies, said Ted Scott, director of global strategy at F&C.

Ted Scott picks oil majors for 2010

F&C's UK market strategist, Ted Scott, says oil majors will be supported by a number of factors next year, including secure dividends and strong oil prices.

Inflation vs deflation

Opinions are divided over whether inflation or deflation poses the biggest threat to the industry

