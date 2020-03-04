Ted Scott
F&C's Scott: Hang on to your gold
Gold will remain the best real asset play for investors if central banks continue to print money and risk debasing their currencies, said Ted Scott, director of global strategy at F&C.
Investors shoot down prospect of full US downgrade
Investors have said it is unlikely a full-blown downgrade of the US will take place in the next few years following yesterday's move by S&P.
Why QE2 is destined to fail
F&C's Ted Scott explains why he thinks QE is a victim of a classic liquidity trap
Dubai debt crisis a 'reality check' - managers
Fund managers have sought to downplay the potential fallout from the Dubai debt crisis on both their holdings and the global economic recovery.
Ted Scott picks oil majors for 2010
F&C's UK market strategist, Ted Scott, says oil majors will be supported by a number of factors next year, including secure dividends and strong oil prices.
Inflation vs deflation
Opinions are divided over whether inflation or deflation poses the biggest threat to the industry
OBSR suspends F&C Stewardship ratings
OBSR has withdrawn the ratings on the F&C Stewardship Income and Stewardship Growth funds and removed them from its service.