TCF
The challenges for fund groups getting TCF right for D2C
M&G latest to launch new service
Gosling's Grouse: Beating the fraud(sters)
Millions of pounds lost in Ponzi scheme
Gosling's Grouse: Meaningless T&Cs are only denting industry's reputation
I am starting a one-man campaign against terms and conditions - not just in financial services, but in life in general.
Contrarian Investor: Why the industry must step up and fill the advice gap
Regulation is not helping
Jargon is not the only problem with industry consumer communications
Majid Shabir, CEO of Instinct Studios, argues ditching jargon is an important part of communication, but using technology and creative design to turn data into meaningful information will help support investors in making properly informed financial decisions....
Gosling's Grouse: Why does the advice industry look to rules to replace values?
Ever since the dotcom crisis at the turn of the century, regulators have struggled with getting the right 'culture' into the industry, writes Lawrence Gosling.
Gosling's Grouse: Worst among equals
Consumer Panel chair launches scathing attack on firms' TCF duty
The chair of the Financial Services Consumer Panel (FSCP) has offered harsh criticism of firms' efforts to improve how they deal with clients, saying most have not embraced the idea of treating customers fairly.
Standard Life's Dow: Are you getting a good platform deal?
Graham Dow, head of investment group relationships at Standard Life, looks at the true nature of newly-transparent fund deals.
Co-op Bank fined £113k for TCF failings
The Financial Services Authority (FSA) has fined the Co-operative Bank £113,300 for "serious failings" in its handling of complaints arising from sales of Payment Protection Insurance (PPI).
Why we need closer scrutiny of funds' parent groups
Gosling's Grouse: How can the FSA define a 'happy outcome'?
Is regulation really worth it?
The recent judgement by the Financial Ombudsman against Meteor may have just looked like yet another ruling against another structured investments provider related to Lehman, but the potential consequences of the ruling could be far wider reaching.
IMA brands ABI sector changes 'opaque'
The IMA has criticised the Association of British Insurers' (ABI) proposed changes to its Managed sectors, arguing the suggested names are "opaque" and inconsistent with RDR and TCF principles.
Is it the end for active fund management?
Paving the way for funds of ETFs
Regulation is laying the foundations for funds of ETFs and greater adoption of these products among IFAs, writes Matthew Craig.
The United Kingdom as a global centre
Last week saw the launch of the Asset Management Working Group Report, Asset Management: the UK as a Global Centre, which was convened by the Chancellor.
Dowser's diary
As the entry point to Standard Life, fund groups are becoming increasingly aware of Graham Dow's reputed "iron fist"