TCF

Is regulation really worth it?

The recent judgement by the Financial Ombudsman against Meteor may have just looked like yet another ruling against another structured investments provider related to Lehman, but the potential consequences of the ruling could be far wider reaching.

IMA brands ABI sector changes 'opaque'

The IMA has criticised the Association of British Insurers' (ABI) proposed changes to its Managed sectors, arguing the suggested names are "opaque" and inconsistent with RDR and TCF principles.

  • UK
The United Kingdom as a global centre

Last week saw the launch of the Asset Management Working Group Report, Asset Management: the UK as a Global Centre, which was convened by the Chancellor.

  • UK
Dowser's diary

As the entry point to Standard Life, fund groups are becoming increasingly aware of Graham Dow's reputed "iron fist"