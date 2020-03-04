Tax relief

VCTs: Investment trusts with tax breaks?
In the first of a series of articles on VCTs, Jack Rose, business development director for tax products at LGBR Capital, explores how VCTs work and what they can offer different types of investors

Scrap pensions tax relief - thinktank
Tax relief on pensions should be replaced by a Treasury contribution of 50p per £1 saved, argues a radical report by Michael Johnson for influential thinktank the Centre for Policy Studies (CPS).

The spirit of simplification

The changes to tax relief on pension contributions set out by Chancellor Alistair Darling in the Budget will be effective from 2011, but the anti-forestalling measures being used in the interim may need some clarification