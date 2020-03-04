Tax relief
Chancellor eyeing shake-up of pensions tax relief in Budget - reports
AJ Bell says constant speculation 'damaging confidence' in the system
Total VCT fund raising set to dip this year
2015 Budget measures affected offer numbers
Octopus launches £50m fundraising for Titan VCT
Largest VCT in UK
Could a new government set its sights on asset allocation?
Activist government may target investors
Should you consider tax-efficient VCTs and EISs as an alternative to pension investments?
Despite having a 20-year plus history, EIS, VCT, and BPR vehicles are still avoided by some investors - despite them being strong alternatives to the traditional pension investments currently on offer says Jack Rose, business development director for...
VCTs: Investment trusts with tax breaks?
In the first of a series of articles on VCTs, Jack Rose, business development director for tax products at LGBR Capital, explores how VCTs work and what they can offer different types of investors
Scrap pensions tax relief - thinktank
Tax relief on pensions should be replaced by a Treasury contribution of 50p per £1 saved, argues a radical report by Michael Johnson for influential thinktank the Centre for Policy Studies (CPS).
Crocodile Dundee actor chases missing offshore millions
Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan is embroiled in a legal battle to track down his millions which were stashed in a Swiss bank account by his former tax adviser.
EIS Special: How to play renewable energy story
EIS SPECIAL
You cannot defend the indefensible
By the time you read this column, the pre-Budget pantomime will be reaching a fever pitch.
Tax 'wastage' this year to top £12bn - report
British taxpayers have wasted £88.6bn in tax relief over the last decade, and will waste a further £12.6bn in 2012 alone, a new report suggests.
Govt extends film tax relief to 2015
Film tax relief, the Government's targeted tax break for the British film industry, has been extended until the end of December 2015.
The spirit of simplification
The changes to tax relief on pension contributions set out by Chancellor Alistair Darling in the Budget will be effective from 2011, but the anti-forestalling measures being used in the interim may need some clarification