Tax avoidance
Treasury Committee okays FCA chair Randell despite tax scheme involvement
Takes up role from 1 April
HMRC hauls in 'record' £29bn in tax crackdown
Annual report and accounts 2016/17
MP calls for Prime Minister's resignation amid Panama scandal
PM profited from ownership in offshore fund
Budget 2015: Govt eyes extra £3bn from tax avoidance clampdown
The government expects to collect an extra £3.1bn from those found to have avoided or evaded tax payments - and those professionals who help them - Chancellor George Osborne said in his Budget speech today.
Risky tax schemes forced to reveal HMRC surveillance
The government is to force tax avoidance schemes to reveal they are being monitored by HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) as part of its wider clamp down on tax crime.
Footballers blame advisers as HMRC clamps down on avoidance
Retired Premier League players are among more than 100 footballers who face financial ruin as a result of demands from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), but some stars have said the fault lies with their advisers.
No immunity from tax for vaccine avoidance scheme
A tax avoidance scheme which abused the reliefs offered for research into life-saving vaccines in order to claim back £77m in tax has been rejected again by a tribunal.
Firms support Osborne's tax clampdown on partnerships
Asset managers and wealth management firms have expressed support for the government's plans to scrutinise partnerships and LLPs in a clampdown on tax avoidance.
Tax advisers could face £1m fines in HMRC crackdown
HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is launching a major new crackdown on tax avoidance targeting the advisers and promoters of avoidance schemes - and plans penalties of up to £1m.
Starbucks waves white flag in tax avoidance row
Multinational coffee house Starbucks has caved in to public anger over the recent revelation it paid less than 1% in tax in the UK, pledging to 'do more' according to reports.
HMRC swoops on £200m in tax avoidance crackdown
Her Majesty's Revenue & Customs (HMRC) said it has prevented some £200m from being diverted from the Exchequer after winning three court decisions against tax avoidance schemes.