Talib Sheikh

Jupiter refreshes multi-asset range following outflows from Absolute Return fund

Funds

Jupiter refreshes multi-asset range following outflows from Absolute Return fund

More global approach

clock 07 September 2021 • 4 min read
Square Mile downgrades three M&G funds in latest ratings reshuffle

Managed funds

Square Mile downgrades three M&G funds in latest ratings reshuffle

Jupiter Distribution fund rating also dropped

clock 03 March 2021 •
Jupiter adds flexible macro strategy to multi-asset range

Multi-asset

Jupiter adds flexible macro strategy to multi-asset range

Unconstrained multi-asset fund managed by Talib Sheikh

clock 22 August 2019 •
Jupiter bolsters Sheikh's multi-asset team with another JPMAM hire

People moves

Jupiter bolsters Sheikh's multi-asset team with another JPMAM hire

Adding strategist to team

clock 14 January 2019 •
Jupiter launches flexible income fund for Sheikh

Investment

Jupiter launches flexible income fund for Sheikh

Joined as head of strategy, multi asset, in June

clock 18 September 2018 •
JPMAM to relaunch Sheikh's former fund as absolute return mandate

Investment

JPMAM to relaunch Sheikh's former fund as absolute return mandate

Changes will include a new benchmark

clock 17 September 2018 •
Trustpilot