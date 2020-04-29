talent

IW's Big Video Call: Bev Shah warns diversity and equality are 'not just for times of bull markets'

Industry

IW's Big Video Call: Bev Shah warns diversity and equality are 'not just for times of bull markets'

Special two-part interview

clock 29 April 2020 •
IW's Big Video Call: Bev Shah on 'big bang' moment for investment sector on flexible working

Industry

IW's Big Video Call: Bev Shah on 'big bang' moment for investment sector on flexible working

Special two-part interview

clock 28 April 2020 •
IA to 'challenge stereotypes' in investment industry with diversity campaign

Industry

IA to 'challenge stereotypes' in investment industry with diversity campaign

Extends membership of Investment20/20

clock 28 June 2018 •
Trustpilot