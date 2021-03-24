takeovers

Tavistock Investments rebuffs takeover bid from TEAM

Wealth Management

Proposal 'significantly undervalued' firm

clock 24 March 2021 •
Changes to takeovers and a more restrictive approach to foreign direct investment: What's the impact on UK businesses?

UK

The National Security and Investment Bill explained

clock 11 March 2021 •
Update: Hong Kong pulls bid for London Stock Exchange

Investment

After LSE rejected bid

clock 08 October 2019 •
The unloved UK sector with strong long-term prospects

UK

Retail companies could exceed expectations

clock 26 April 2019 •
