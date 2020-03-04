T Bailey
T. Bailey's Askew: Investors 'too blasé' about non-sterling exposure
Manager increases funds' sterling weighting
Global equity market volatility will be 'collateral damage' of Trump's re-election campaign
Global equity markets' abrupt sell-off, a fortnight ago now, emphasised equity markets' fragility in the latter stages of a mature economic cycle.
What's in a name? The dangers of 'the bond labelling problem'
How to avoid using unnecessary terms
Ex-Aberdeen Standard distribution head Lowe joins T. Bailey AM
Jacquie Lowe appointed as non-executive chair
What lessons have been learnt over the decade since Lehmans collapsed? (Part III)
Four-part Big Question special
Why DFMs are switching to a unitised funds approach
Significant cost benefits
Is the emerging markets label a useful one anymore?
The very different economies grouped under the emerging markets label offer contrasting prospects for investors. India, for example, continues on a gradual reform path and we believe its outperformance is not a quirk and should continue.
Oil companies and miners: Dead-cat bounce?
Oil companies and miners have bounced because they fell so far, so fast
Why currency exposure is key to global outperformance
Peter Askew, co-manager of the T. Bailey Growth, Dynamic and Defensive funds, explains why this sector has had a rough time of it lately
Managers reveal the key global shifts powering their portfolios
From urbanisation and the rise of a new middle class in emerging markets, to a renewed focus on corporate governance, managers explain which global structural changes are having the greatest impact on their portfolios.
Is Asia's potential 'diluted' when accessed via EMs?
Peter Askew, co-manager of the T. Bailey Growth fund, says investors are at risk of missing out on the best Asian opportunities by only allocating to the region through emerging market labels
Asset allocation: Pressures mount on markets in Q4
With the rising dollar, falling equity markets and shifts in the bond market, T. Bailey's Peter Askew highlights the risks facing asset allocators in the last quarter of 2014.
Hidden gems: 19 buyers choose their under-the-radar funds
How is China's slowdown affecting Asian equities?
China's slowing economy is providing headwinds for its neighbours. But some equity markets, such as Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand, have still managed to steam ahead. T. Bailey's Peter Askew explains why.
Do funds still need to beat the benchmark?
EM labels are 'unhelpful and outdated'
Why the party is not over for Japan
14 small funds tipped to steam ahead this year
T Bailey cuts charges and renames funds
T Bailey has cut the charges on its three multi-manager funds from 75bps to 60bps, as well as renaming two of the funds.
T Bailey hires Askew to co-manage trio of portfolios
T Bailey has appointed Peter Askew as the co-manager of the T Bailey Growth fund alongside Elliot Farley.