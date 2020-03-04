Swiss & Global
GAM to drop Swiss & Global brand
GAM is to drop its Swiss & Global name in order to give more prominence to the Julius Baer and its own fund ranges.
Singapore, Korea, Malaysia. Where are managers finding the best Asian opportunities?
Where are the best Asian opps?
Turbulent times in the land of the rising sun
It has been a turbulent couple of months for policy makers in Japan.
Unloved and overlooked: European stocks to power through the downturn
Software, chemicals and industrial suppliers are among the under-appreciated European stocks that can survive the worst of the slowdown, explains Swiss & Global's Can Elbi.
China's growth recovery shows economic reforms are working
Where are the top contrarian plays in the market currently?
Swiss & Global launches China Evolution fund
Swiss & Global Asset Management has launched the JB China Evolution fund for Jian Shi Cortesi.
Luxury brands leads an innovation
LUXURY BRANDS
Playing a commodities rebound: Managers' key strategies
THE BIQ QUESTION
The short-term pain of China's rebalancing
ON ASIA PACIFIC
Swiss & Global's Puntillo cuts duration on tapering fears
Enzo Puntillo, head of fixed income at Swiss & Global Asset Management, moved out of 30-year treasuries last month in his Julius Baer Total Return Bond fund as market fears grew about the possible tapering of the Federal Reserve's QE programme.
Why investors should stay cautious on China
ON ASIA PACIFIC
Is India succeeding in tackling the old problems?
SPECIAL REPORT
Swiss & Global launches EM corporate bond fund
Swiss & Global has launched an emerging markets corporate bond fund to complement its existing fund range.
Emerging market managers turn more positive on India but not without caution
SPECIAL REPORT: INDIA
Is Indonesia 2012's bright spot?
EMERGING MARKETS
Why Indonesia is integral to Asia's economic growth
Vincent Lagger, fund manager at Swiss & Global Asset Management, examines Indonesia's role in Asia's ongoing growth story.