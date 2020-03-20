swing pricing

FCA considers swing pricing and notice periods as remedy for fund suspensions

Regulation

FCA considers swing pricing and notice periods as remedy for fund suspensions

No restrictions on daily-dealing funds owning illiquid assets

clock 20 March 2020 •
Marlborough switches 11 funds to single pricing

Funds

Marlborough switches 11 funds to single pricing

Will be 'more straightforward and easier to understand'

clock 01 April 2019 •
Innovation failing to win over fund buyers in race to 'cut fees to the bone'

Funds

Innovation failing to win over fund buyers in race to 'cut fees to the bone'

Managers struggling to find solution to pressure on costs

clock 23 January 2019 •
Rathbones moves to single pricing on raft of dual-priced funds

Funds

Rathbones moves to single pricing on raft of dual-priced funds

Seven funds affected

clock 22 November 2018 •
Artemis ditches dual pricing and variable costs

Investment

Artemis ditches dual pricing and variable costs

Also introducing administration fee

clock 19 November 2018 •
Schroders to drop dual pricing as advisers warn it could cause MiFID II confusion

Investment

Schroders to drop dual pricing as advisers warn it could cause MiFID II confusion

Majority of funds use swing pricing

clock 17 July 2018 •
Trustpilot