Sweetgreen

Baillie Gifford US Growth trust doubles down on strategy

Investment Trusts

Baillie Gifford US Growth trust doubles down on strategy

Half-year report

clock 23 January 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Scottish Mortgage exceeds 30% PE limit for second time in nine months

19 January 2023 • 2 min read
02

Hargreaves Lansdown launches electronic voting system

20 January 2023 • 1 min read
03

Number of funds consistently performing improves in Q4 2022 from all-time lows

20 January 2023 • 2 min read
04

Investec downgrades Scottish Mortgage to 'Sell' over potential 'sharp' correction

19 January 2023 • 2 min read
05

Top performing funds fail to repeat success

20 January 2023 • 1 min read
Trustpilot