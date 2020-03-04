swaps
Terry Smith warned ISDA of rate manipulation in 2010 - reports
Tullett Prebon's chief executive Terry Smith wrote a letter to the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) back in 2010 to question the rate setting process, but was ignored, the Telegraph reports.
FSA review: Banks mis-sold 90% of swaps to small businesses
The Financial Services Authority (FSA) has confirmed that Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds and RBS will start the full review of their sales of interest rate hedging products (IRHPs) to small businesses after a series of failings were uncovered.
HSBC sets aside £830m for UK customer redress
HSBC has put aside $1.3bn (£830m) in UK customer redress provisions and $700m (£450m) relating to US regulatory and legal issues as it reports $12.7bn in interim pre-tax profit.
Barclays reveals fresh FSA investigation as profits hit £4.2bn
Barclays has reported pre-tax profits of £4.2bn for the six months to 30 June but has set aside £450m for swaps redress and revealed its finance director is involved in a fresh investigation by the FSA.
More pain for banks as FSA settles over swap mis-selling
Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds and RBS have agreed settlements with the FSA after the regulator found "serious failings" in their sales of interest rate hedging products.
Punch bondholders seek debt for equity swap
Punch Taverns' bondholders are seeking to halt the ailing firm from selling pubs in its estate and instead arrange a debt for equity swap.
Will longevity be the next innovative retail asset class?
Swiss & Global launches European absolute return fund
Swiss & Global Asset Management has expanded its range with the launch of the Julius Baer Absolute Return Europe Equity fund.