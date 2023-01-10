Susan Barratt

UK retail sales rise 6.9% in December but headwinds loom

Economics

UK retail sales rise 6.9% in December but headwinds loom

British Retail Consortium

clock 10 January 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Peter Hargreaves: 'It is hardly surprising' HL's shares 'have collapsed' - reports

09 January 2023 • 2 min read
02

Two portfolio managers depart Janus Henderson amid set of team changes

09 January 2023 • 2 min read
03

EdenTree eyes European expansion with two promotions in distribution team

09 January 2023 • 1 min read
04

Stock Spotlight: 'Tesla stock should be avoided'

09 January 2023 • 5 min read
05

Impax Asset Management Group sees nearly £800m inflows in Q1

09 January 2023 • 1 min read
Trustpilot