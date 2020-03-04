Summer Budget 2015
Contrarian: A 'radical' Budget under the microscope
Most financial journalists hate the Budget. All day long we rewrite the same old boring summary of big fiscal changes, with supposedly pivotal impacts on the national body politic.
Hugh Hendry: Osborne's minimum wage plan has an investment upside
Eclectica Absolute Macro manager Hugh Hendry has said the UK government's decision to introduce a 'national living wage' lends credence to his investment thesis that politicians realise they must now reward workers in order to boost growth.
Why are financial perceptions so different from reality?
Summer Budget: Three problems with Osborne's policies
Summer Budget: Mixed reactions from industry to 'radical' budget
Summer Budget: Government announces VCT 'forum' to clarify new rules
HMRC is to hold regular stakeholder forums to help clarify and develop the rules surrounding EIS, SEIS and VCT schemes.
Summer Budget: Eight key questions from the pension tax relief paper
Summer Budget: Chancellor raises personal allowance to £11k
The personal allowance will increase to £11,000 next year, while the higher-rate tax threshold will rise to £43,000, the Chancellor has said.
Summer Budget: Corporation tax to fall to 18% by 2020
Corporation tax is to be cut further, to 18% by 2020, the Chancellor has announced.
Summer Budget: Tories consider fresh savings overhaul; reform divi taxation
Chancellor George Osborne is to publish a green paper seeking feedback on a plan to make "pensions more like ISAs".
Summer Budget: High earner pension tax relief cut confirmed
High earners have had the tax relief on their pension contributions cut in today's Summer Budget.
Summer Budget: Bank shares rise as levy abolished in favour of 'surcharge'
Chancellor George Osborne has announced in the Summer Budget that banks will face a new 8% surcharge on profits.
Summer Budget: Chancellor raises inheritance tax threshold to £1m
George Osborne has confirmed the inheritance tax (IHT) threshold will increase to £1m for couples, funded by a pension tax relief cut for people earning more than £150,000.
Summer Budget: Osborne to slow pace of deficit reduction but publish 'Fiscal Charter'
Chancellor George Osborne has used the first Conservative Budget since 1996 to announce he is delaying plans for the UK to return to a budget surplus until 2019/2020.