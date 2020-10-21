Sue Round

EdenTree investment chief Robin Hepworth to step down

People moves

Sue Round named acting CIO

clock 21 October 2020 •
EdenTree IM hires Judge as head of wholesale & retail distribution

Funds

Following increase in product demand

clock 09 December 2019 •
Sue Round: Asset management is well-placed to support flexible working conditions

Wealth managers

Improving diversity in the industry

clock 01 March 2018 •
