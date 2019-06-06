Stewart Asia

First State to launch China A Shares UCITS fund

Asia

First State to launch China A Shares UCITS fund

Wider access for European investors

clock 06 June 2019 •
The ten most popular funds with advisers this year on AJ Bell's Investcentre platform

Markets

The ten most popular funds with advisers this year on AJ Bell's Investcentre platform

Surprise entry from iShares

clock 17 December 2018 •
Trustpilot