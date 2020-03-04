Steven Maijoor
Rating agencies face continued regulatory pressure in Esma proposals for internal control functions
Watchdog launches consultation
ESMA reveals plans to harmonise performance fee regulation
Publishes consultation paper
ESMA: Fees erode 25% of retail investors' fund returns
Passive equity funds ‘consistently’ outperforming active counterparts
Crypto assets face EU-wide regulation
Follows HM Treasury-led report
EU regulators prepare for no-deal Brexit with MiFID II back-up plans
No-deal could mean market participants losing their authorisations
EU regulators to probe retail costs and performance
To increase investors' awareness of fee impact
ESMA: No more MiFID II delays
Six weeks to respond to derivatives proposals