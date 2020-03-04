Steven Berexa
Why Allianz Global Insights is so well positioned in the face of forthcoming macro challenges
While much concern around European political risks has abated, there is still considerable geopolitical stress across global markets
The exclusive analytical tool resulting in Allianz Global Insights delivering outstanding and long-term returns
Global CIO of equities and lead manager on the Allianz Global Insights fund, Steven Berexa, explains how his investment philosophy is based on numerous layers of research - and in particular, 'Grassroots Research'.