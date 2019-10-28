Steve Eisman

'Big Short' Steve Eisman: Why every sector has its own 'mafia'

Markets

'Big Short' Steve Eisman: Why every sector has its own 'mafia'

Manager on the forces behind the scenes that determine markets

clock 28 October 2019 •
'Big Short' investor Eisman's fund to spearhead Neuberger Berman's UK push

Funds

'Big Short' investor Eisman's fund to spearhead Neuberger Berman's UK push

Absolute Alpha fund

clock 25 February 2019 •
Trustpilot