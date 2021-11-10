Stephen pearson

Jupiter poaches Beesley from Artemis for CIO role

People moves

Matthew Beesley will join in January 2022

clock 10 November 2021 • 1 min read
Jupiter 'advanced' in securing successor for CIO as Pearson steps down

People moves

Will remain until 2022

clock 14 October 2021 • 1 min read
Jupiter expands investment team with raft of promotions

People moves

Four new fund managers

clock 05 May 2021 • 1 min read
Bonham Carter steps down from Jupiter board for stewardship role

People moves

Takes up new role on corporate responsibility

clock 12 October 2020 •
Jupiter rebrands Guy de Blonay's International Financials fund and removes performance fee

Funds

Name changed to Global Financial Innovation fund

clock 11 August 2020 •
Jupiter expands fixed income offering with global sovereign bond fund

Global

Includes quasi-sovereigns and special situations

clock 14 July 2020 •
Revealed: The key management changes under the Jupiter/Merian merger

Investment

Several managers join from Merian

clock 11 June 2020 •
Jupiter hires Newton manager for UK Growth as Davies exits

People moves

'Real rising star'

clock 27 February 2020 •
Jupiter promotes Dryer to deputy CIO

People moves

Joined in 2013

clock 09 October 2018 •
