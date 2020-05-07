Stephen Anness

Artemis and Merian funds ousted from FE Investments' Approved List following 'disappointing' returns

Three funds added and three removed in latest rebalance

clock 07 May 2020 •
Anness takes charge of Invesco's global equity income remit amid reshuffle

Replaces Nick Mustoe

clock 10 January 2020 •
Invesco Perpetual global duo: We need to embrace not fear volatility

High conviction views

clock 23 March 2018 •
