Stephanie Carbonneil

ICYA 2019: Shining the spotlight on the industry's best-kept secret

Industry

ICYA 2019: Shining the spotlight on the industry's best-kept secret

Recognising the best closed-ended funds

clock 10 December 2019 •
AllianzGI's Carbonneil: Investment trust tools are now more relevant than ever

Investment Trusts

AllianzGI's Carbonneil: Investment trust tools are now more relevant than ever

Exclusive interview

clock 25 January 2019 •
AllianzGI appoints Amundi's Carbonneil as head of investment trusts

Investment Trusts

AllianzGI appoints Amundi's Carbonneil as head of investment trusts

Will report to Adam Gent

clock 26 September 2018 •
Trustpilot