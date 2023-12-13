Steeve Brumet

Candriam merges teams to create alternatives platform as absolute return boss exits

Companies

Candriam merges teams to create alternatives platform as absolute return boss exits

Steeve Brument to lead the division

clock 13 December 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

FCA to unveil 'far-reaching' disclosure reforms for investment trusts before year-end

12 December 2023 • 4 min read
02

Ruffer cuts bond and equities exposure after 'complacent' market rally

13 December 2023 • 1 min read
03

FCA closes investigation into Odey Asset Management

12 December 2023 • 1 min read
04

Nick Train buys more Diageo despite profit warning hit to Finsbury Growth & Income

12 December 2023 • 2 min read
05

US inflation falls to 3.1% in November

12 December 2023 • 1 min read
Trustpilot