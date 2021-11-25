State Street Group

Investment Association names LGIM CIO investment committee chair

Fund management

Investment Association names LGIM CIO investment committee chair

Sonja Laud

clock 25 November 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals winners of Investment Company Awards 2021

19 November 2021 • 3 min read
02

Janus Henderson CEO to retire next year

18 November 2021 • 1 min read
03

The bull case for uranium

24 November 2021 • 4 min read
04

Newton IM poaches sustainability head from Ninety One

22 November 2021 • 1 min read
05

River and Mercantile proposes £180m payout for shareholders after Schroders sale

24 November 2021 • 1 min read
Trustpilot

 